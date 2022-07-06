Neon Gas Market Worth US$ 55 million by 2022-2027 : Research Report with Global Analysis

Manufactures - Air Liquide, Linde Group, Parxair, Messer Group, Iceblick

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon is a rare atmospheric gas which is odorless, colorless, tasteless, nontoxic, monatomic and chemically inert. Neon gas is principally shipped and used in gaseous form for excimer lasers, plasma displays, light bulbs, neon signs, and R & D laboratories. Neon is obtained from liquid air and it is mainly used in lighting.



Global Neon Gas Market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Neon Gas market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Neon Gas, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

The global Neon Gas market was valued at US$ 41 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 55 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.



The topmost companies in the Neon Gas market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Neon Gas. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Parxair

Messer Group

Iceblick

Air Products

Air Water

Core Gas

Wuhan Steel Group

INGAS

Airgas

Matheson Tri-gas

Baosteel

The major players in global Neon Gas market include Air Liquide, Linde Group, Parxair etc. The top 3 players occupy about 60% shares of the global market.



Market Segmentation: -

Neon Gas market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Neon Gas report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Low-purity Product

High-purity Product

Ultra-high Purity Product

Segment by Application

Neon Lamp

Medical Field

Refrigerant

Laser

Other Application

Eastern Europe is the main market, and occupies about 55% of the global market. High-purity Product is the main type, with a share about 70%. Neon Lamp is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Reasons to Procure this Report: -

The research would help top administration/policy makers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways

1. The report provides Neon Gas market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim

2. The research includes the Neon Gas market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on upcoming development rates of each segment

3. Neon Gas market analysis benefits investors know the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats

4. This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors, and plan their position in the business

5. The study helps evaluating Neon Gas business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies' information to channel their investments.

Detailed TOC of Global Neon Gas Market Outlook 2022

1 Neon Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neon Gas

1.2 Neon Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neon Gas Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Neon Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Neon Gas Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Neon Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Neon Gas Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Neon Gas Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Neon Gas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Neon Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Neon Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Neon Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Australia Neon Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neon Gas Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Neon Gas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Neon Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Neon Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Neon Gas Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Neon Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Neon Gas Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Neon Gas Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

