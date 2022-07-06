Loyalty Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Loyalty Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Loyalty Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Loyalty Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the loyalty management market size is expected to grow from $7.26 billion in 2021 to $8.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The global loyalty management market size is expected to grow to $15.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%. The rise in the number of cardholders and the use of reward points is driving the loyalty management market growth.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6266&type=smp

The loyalty management market consists of sales of loyalty management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) which refers to a set of operations aimed at providing superior customer service. The concept analyzes how businesses may attract, engage, and retain customers. Loyalty management provides benefits, experiences, and rewards that drive long-term engagement with customers.

Global Loyalty Management Market Trends

Investing in analytics and business intelligence tools for relevant rewards and incentive schemes is gaining popularity in loyalty management programs. Companies in loyalty management are investing in analytics and business intelligence tool for a targeted customer approach. Collecting engagement data throughout a company’s clients' buying journeys can help the company gain a better understanding of how they behave and how to communicate with them most effectively.

Global Loyalty Management Market Segments

The global loyalty management market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organization Type: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By End-Use: BFSI, IT, Telecommunication, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global loyalty management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/loyalty-management-global-market-report

Loyalty Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides loyalty management market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global loyalty management market, loyalty management global market share, loyalty management global market segments and geographies, loyalty management market players, loyalty management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The loyalty management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Loyalty Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AIMIA Inc., Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Comarch SA, SAP SE, Epsilon Data Management LLC, ICF International Inc., Kobie Marketing Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., The Lacek Group Inc., Capillary Technologies, Brierley Partners, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Lumata Group, Fivestars, Maritz Holdings Inc, Antavo Limited, Apex Loyalty, Sailplay, Paystone Inc., Annex Cloud, Blue ocean and Salesforce Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

