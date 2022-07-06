Human Appeal and FareShare join forces to alleviate hunger in the UK
EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanitarian NGO Human Appeal has partnered with FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste, to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis in the UK.
The food distribution collaboration will cover the UK’s West Midlands and coincides with the Eid Qurbani, one of the most important celebrations in the Muslim calendar. In 2021, Human Appeal supported 512,000 people across the globe, up from 111,000 compared to 2020. This year they are hoping to exceed last year’s numbers through the additional partnership with FareShare, which will see just over 1,000 kilos of British mutton provided by Human Appeal reach families in the UK via Fareshare’s regional warehouses.
Food inflation in the UK is now at its highest rate since 2008, and research released by The Food Foundation recently revealed that 7.3 million adults in the UK are currently experiencing food insecurity or skipping meals, including 2.6 million children.
Michael Shields, Commercial Manager at FareShare, comments: “The current food crisis in the UK is of alarming concern. We’re grateful to the ongoing support from charity partners like Human Appeal, whose mutton donation will provide welcome nutritious meals to many families our network supports across the UK.”
Abid Shah, UK Programmes Manager for Human Appeal, adds: “We’re hoping to reach as many families experiencing food insecurity as possible. Partnering with FareShare has been invaluable in distributing food covered by donations, and we’re happy to be supporting their efforts to provide enough food to create 1 million meals a week in the UK.”
ENDS
About Human Appeal
Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.
Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name and its only official logo is detailed on its website only.
www.humanappeal.org.uk
About FareShare
FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. FareShare takes good-to-eat surplus food from across the food industry, sort it in our regional warehouses across the UK, and pass it onto a network of nearly 10,000 charities and community groups. These include food banks and pantries, hostels, refuges, community centres, older people’s lunch clubs, school clubs and hospices. Two thirds of the organisations we provide food to, support children and families. During the last financial year, 2021-22, FareShare redistributed the equivalent of nearly 130 million meals - that’s 4 meals every second.
https://fareshare.org.uk
For more information please contact The Media Foundry
humanappeal@themediafoundry.com | 020 3011 1023
The Media Foundry
The food distribution collaboration will cover the UK’s West Midlands and coincides with the Eid Qurbani, one of the most important celebrations in the Muslim calendar. In 2021, Human Appeal supported 512,000 people across the globe, up from 111,000 compared to 2020. This year they are hoping to exceed last year’s numbers through the additional partnership with FareShare, which will see just over 1,000 kilos of British mutton provided by Human Appeal reach families in the UK via Fareshare’s regional warehouses.
Food inflation in the UK is now at its highest rate since 2008, and research released by The Food Foundation recently revealed that 7.3 million adults in the UK are currently experiencing food insecurity or skipping meals, including 2.6 million children.
Michael Shields, Commercial Manager at FareShare, comments: “The current food crisis in the UK is of alarming concern. We’re grateful to the ongoing support from charity partners like Human Appeal, whose mutton donation will provide welcome nutritious meals to many families our network supports across the UK.”
Abid Shah, UK Programmes Manager for Human Appeal, adds: “We’re hoping to reach as many families experiencing food insecurity as possible. Partnering with FareShare has been invaluable in distributing food covered by donations, and we’re happy to be supporting their efforts to provide enough food to create 1 million meals a week in the UK.”
ENDS
About Human Appeal
Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.
Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name and its only official logo is detailed on its website only.
www.humanappeal.org.uk
About FareShare
FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. FareShare takes good-to-eat surplus food from across the food industry, sort it in our regional warehouses across the UK, and pass it onto a network of nearly 10,000 charities and community groups. These include food banks and pantries, hostels, refuges, community centres, older people’s lunch clubs, school clubs and hospices. Two thirds of the organisations we provide food to, support children and families. During the last financial year, 2021-22, FareShare redistributed the equivalent of nearly 130 million meals - that’s 4 meals every second.
https://fareshare.org.uk
For more information please contact The Media Foundry
humanappeal@themediafoundry.com | 020 3011 1023
The Media Foundry
The Media Foundry
+44 203 0111023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter