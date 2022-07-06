Strategies For Global Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the solvent-based printing inks market size is expected to grow from $8.79 billion in 2021 to $9.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The global solvent-based printing ink market size is expected to grow to $10.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4%. 3D technology will be a driver of the solvent-based printing inks market growth during the forecast period.

The solvent-based printing inks market consists of sales of solvent-based printing inks and related services used to produce 3D printed objects and banners. Solvent-based inks are pigment inks that are mixed with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, ketones, esters, and others that are waterproof and ultra-violet (UV) safe. They are relatively inexpensive and enable printing on flexible, uncoated vinyl substrates, which are used to produce vehicle graphics, billboards, 3D printed objects, banners, and adhesive decals.

Global Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Trends

Solvent-based printing ink companies are introducing thermal inkjet inks to cater to the growing demand. Thermal inkjet printing induces the ejection of the ink droplet by superheating a small portion of solvent-based ink. Advantages of thermal inkjet printing include better performance, lower costs, and ink versatility, especially in photo printing applications.

Global Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Segments

The global solvent-based printing inks market is segmented:

By Type: Cellulose Inks, Epoxy Inks, Vinyl Inks, Vinyl-Acrylic Inks, Polyurethane Inks

By Printing Technology: Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Screen-Printing, Letterpress, Digital, Others

By Application: Label and Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publication, Others

By Geography: The global solvent-based printing inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides solvent-based printing inks global market overviews, solvent-based printing inks industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global solvent-based printing inks market, solvent-based printing inks global market share, solvent-based printing inks global market segments and geographies, solvent-based printing inks market players, solvent-based printing inks market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The solvent-based printing inks market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd, Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Lawter Inc, Yansefu Inks, Coatings Pvt. Ltd, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, and Sakata INX Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

