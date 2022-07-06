ESD Safe Matting Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 % between 2022 and 2032: FMI
ESD Safe Matting Market is expected to reach US$ 147.71 Mn in 2032, likely to surge at a vigorous 3.8% CAGR during 2022 - 2032NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for ESD safe matting is anticipated to be worth US$ 101.72 million in 2022, rising to US$ 147.71 million by 2032. During the projected period of 2022-2032, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent. The increasing use of ESD-Safe Mat in industries such as table, bench, monitor, and floor is moving the global ESD-safe mat market forward.
Several electronic assemblies and components used in high technology products can get degraded or damaged by the sudden exchange of static electrical charge. Hence, ESD safe matting is used to protect equipment or employees from electrostatic shocks that are likely to cause injury or damage.
ESD safe matting is used by people who work with Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)-sensitive electrical components such as backplanes, Printed Circuits Boards (PCBs) and motherboards. ESD safe matting helps create an ESD Protected Area (EPA).
Most of the units that manufacture electronic components as well as data centres that house mainframe supercomputers need to be very cautious when it comes to controlling their electrostatic discharge, as it can cause temporary or permanent damage. Not only the electronic components, but also the employees working at these places need to be protected from static discharge. Moreover, flammable materials, such as gases or chemicals, are likely to burn upon direct contact with electric sparks, which can be prevented with the usage of ESD safe matting.
ESD Safe Matting Market: Related Standards
The ESD safe mats should comply with standards such as ESD Standard 20.20, ESD Standard 4.1, EIA 625, MILl-HDBK-263 and MIL-STD-1686. Moreover, the material used in ESD safe matting should comply with International ESD standards, such as IEC 61340-5-1, for the protection of electrostatic sensitive devices.
ESD Safe Matting Market: The increasing importance of self-protection at workplaces is expected to boost the demand for ESD safe matting
Increase in the demand for self-protection at workstations, coupled with an increase in the demand from the end-use sector, is expected to spur the demand for the ESD safe matting market. In addition, the demand for entry matts market has risen significantly owing to its wide adoption by end users for different applications. Manufactures can very simply customise the size and shape of mats, and provide additional features to consumers as per their requirements.
ESD Safe Matting Market: Trend
The demand for products that offer protection against ESD will continue to grow across the world. With persistent demand from electronics sector, the size of the ESD products market, which include ESD safe matting, is expected to witness significant growth. Moreover, the increasing usage of nano-materials is also expected to boost the ESD products market, in addition to the growing electronics business across the world. To keep pace with international standards and trends, the ESD products available in various countries are undergoing major upgradation.
Furthermore, companies engaged in the business of ESD safe matting are launching new products to sustain their share in the ESD safe matting market. For instance, Nortax launched the SkyStep ESD safe matting, which is available in a choice of compounds for certain industrial applications such as oil-proof, general-purpose or ESD-static dissipative. Similarly, a new type of wrist strap cum double footwear testers have been launched for testing the strength of the ESD footwear and wrist strap.
Moreover, companies are producing customised ESD safe matting to fulfil the requirements of customers. With the emergence of new technologies, the manufacturers of entrance matting are focusing on more advanced methods to make entrance matting more innovative with various sizes and designs.
ESD Safe Matting Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the ESD safe matting market across the globe are:
• ACL Staticide Inc., RS Pro, Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology, Superior Manufacturing Group, Hozan, , Bertech, Achilles Industrial Materials, Hakko, Ranco Industries, Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic, SDM Technologies, COBA Europe, Henyer Rubber, Desco (SCS) and Cleansem.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
• Market Segments of ESD Safe Matting
• Market Dynamics of ESD Safe Matting
• Market Size of ESD Safe Matting
• Supply & Demand of ESD Safe Matting
• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges of ESD Safe Matting
• Competition & Companies involved of ESD Safe Matting
• Technology of ESD Safe Matting
• Value Chain of ESD Safe Matting
Regional analysis includes:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
• Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
• Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
• Japan
• Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Key Segments Profiled in the Global ESD safe matting market
ESD Safe Matting Market by Application:
• Table ESD Safe Matting
• Bench ESD Safe Matting
• Floor ESD Safe Matting
• Monitor ESD Safe Matting
• Others ESD Safe Matting
ESD Safe Matting Market by Type:
• Vinyl ESD Safe Matting
• Rubber ESD Safe Matting
• PVC ESD Safe Matting
• Others
ESD Safe Matting Market by Region:
• ESD Safe Matting Market in North America
• ESD Safe Matting Market in Latin America
• ESD Safe Matting Market in Europe
• ESD Safe Matting Market in Asia Pacific
• ESD Safe Matting Market in MEA
Report Highlights:
• Detailed overview of parent market
• Changing market dynamics in the industry
• In-depth market segmentation
• Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
• Recent industry trends and developments
• Competitive landscape
• Strategies of key players and products offered
• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
• A neutral perspective on market performance
• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
