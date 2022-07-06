Crop Production Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Crop Production Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Crop Production Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Crop Production Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the crop production market size is expected to grow from $4,763.91 billion in 2021 to $5,334.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The global crop production market size is expected to grow to $8,231.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The crop production market consists of the sale of crops by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce crops including farms, market gardens, and nurseries, primarily engaged in growing crops, plants, vines, or trees and their seeds. This market includes crop sales from mixed farms (e.g. cash crops and livestock together in the same farms). This market excludes processed crop grain products such as flour and other products. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the crop produced for further processing.

Global Crop Production Market Trends

Shortage of labor and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots or agribots. Agribots are used in farmlands for pruning, weeding, and spraying pesticides and herbicides. They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients, and harvesting.

Global Crop Production Market Segments

By Type: Grain Farming, Oilseed Farming, Fruit and Nut Farming, Vegetable Farming, General Crop Farming, Greenhouse, Nursery, and Flowers

By Farming Process: Organic Farming, Traditional Farming

By Application: Food and Beverages, Fodder

Subsegments Covered: Dry Pea and Bean Farming, Wheat Farming, Other Grain Farming, Soybean Farming, Other Oilseed Farming, Orange Groves, Citrus Groves, Non-Citrus Fruit and Tree Nut Farming, Chillies and Peppers, Potatoes, Lettuce and Chicory, Tomatoes, Cauliflowers and Broccoli, Onions, All Other Vegetables, Tobacco Farming, Sugar Beet Farming, Sugarcane Farming, Cotton Farming, Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming, Food Crops Grown Under Cover, Nursery and Floriculture Production

By Geography: The global crop production market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Crop Production Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides crop production global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and crop production industry growth, crop production global market share, crop production market segments and geographies, crop production global market players, crop production global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The crop production market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Crop Production Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Incorporated, Bayer AG, Bunge Limited, Corteva Inc, UPL Limited, Total Produce plc, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Grupo Amaggi, Olam International, and Seaboard Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

