Besides XGIMI Horizon Pro, what other 4k projectors are available?

Dangbei, a formidable competitor of XGIMI in terms of projectors, has introduced a new 4K laser projector Dangbei Mars Pro for the US market.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei, a formidable competitor of XGIMI in terms of projectors, has introduced a new 4K laser projector Dangbei Mars Pro for the US market.
Dangbei Mars Pro adopts fascinating bright black as the main color, full of futuristic style. The brand logo and 4K mark can be seen on the front panel of the projector.
The projector consists of vents that are in the form of back and side panels for the dissipation of heat. The noise of this very projector can be reduced to as low as 24 dB which makes this projector to be even more convenient as compared to other projectors on the market.
There is also a shiny mirror and a tactical switch in the device that is made into an upper panel. You will also find many interfaces when you reach the backside of the 4K projector which are:
2 HDMI
2 USB 2.0
1 RJ45 LAN
1 3.5 mm earphone port
1 S/PDIF
Therefore, many other kinds of devices such as game players and game controllers, TV boxes, and computers can also be easily connected to these interfaces very easily.
In terms of brightness, Dangbei Mars Pro has 3,200 ANSI lumens brightness, whose images are sharp enough. It also adopts an ALPD laser light source, which provides longer-lasting brightness、 lower maintenance, and improved color and contrast over similar lamp-based models. What's more, This 4k laser projector supports HDR 10, HLG, MEMC, and intelligent obstacle avoidance, which makes the image much more exquisite.
It is worthy to note that the Maximum projection size of Mars Pro is up to 300inches. You needn’t get up-just use the remote control to find the right size for your home. The screen size will give you a cinematic feel.
The 4k laser projector is powered by Android 9.0, enabling users to browse more content. In addition, it upgrades the configuration to provide users with a large RAM 4GB+ ROM 128GB. This allows users to download various files and applications without worrying about slowing down the system, satisfying more of their needs. It supports auto-focus and auto-keystone correction, allowing users to easily adjust to the perfect screen size. The Dangbei Mars Pro has auto-obstacle avoidance technology, which can identify obstacles to the screen and achieve the best-positioned screen.
The laser projector is budget-friendly about the number of distinct features it comes with and offers its users. The price of this innovative 4K projector is $1699 which is an affordable price when it comes to comparing it with the other projectors existing in the market.
