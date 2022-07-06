NEBRASKA, July 6 - Media Contacts:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Shooting in Illinois

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4, 2022.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9, 2022 in honor and remembrance of the victims.

