Nutricosmetics Market Share, Industry Dynamics, Global Trends and Forecast till 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in Nutricosmetics Market are BASF SE (Germany), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Amway (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Suntory (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Shiseido Company Limited (Japan), Lucas Meyer Cosmetics S.A.S. (France), Borba Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife Nutrition (U.S.) and Others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutricosmetics market will derive growth from the growing awareness regarding the negative effects of synthetically-derived products. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Nutricosmetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast 2022-2029,” the market will benefit from the increased investment in product R&D.

Nutricosmetics are cosmetic products that are designed with regard to the health and nutrition of the human body. The demand for such products has risen dramatically in recent years owing to the decreasing use of synthetic chemical-derived products. Owing to the high demand for health-friendly products, there is a rise in investment in the research and development of newer products. The increasing investment in product R&D will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. These products are inclusive of nutraceutical ingredients; substances that have the potential to improve the overall health of the human body. The demand for skin-friendly beauty products has opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in this market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/nutricosmetics-market-101628

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global nutricosmetics market are:

BASF SE (Germany)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Amway (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Suntory (Japan)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics S.A.S. (France)

Borba Inc. (U.S.)

Herbalife Nutrition (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Trait and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered BASF SE (Germany), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Amway (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Suntory (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Shiseido Company Limited (Japan), Lucas Meyer Cosmetics S.A.S. (France), Borba Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife Nutrition (U.S.) and Others Nutricosmetics Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.



Browse In-depth Summary of This Research Insight:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nutricosmetics-market-101628

Report Overview:

The report provides a thorough analysis of the global nutricosmetics market across five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It analyzes the ongoing trends in each of these regions and highlights the products that have witnessed the highest demand. Besides this, it highlights the factors that have had the highest impact on the market in recent years. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions have been made with respect to leading companies and the strategies adopted by these companies. Moreover, the report includes market figures for a forecasted period of 2019-2026.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge competition in the market, companies are investing more towards developing newer and authentic products that will help them establish a formidable stand in the market. Several companies are looking to explore the areas where nutricosmetics are not that popular. In 2018, Seppic announced the launch of a new nutricosmetic ingredient that caters to people with sensitive skin. The France-based company claims that the product will have soothing effects on skin irritation and redness. Seppic’s latest product will not only help the company generate a substantial market revenue, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Market Share; Increasing Product Demand Will Aid Growth

On the basis of regional demographics, the market is analyzed across five major regions as discussed earlier. Among all regions, Asia Pacific holds a massive p[potential for market growth, accounting to the high demand for skin-friendly product in several countries across this region. The consumer inclination towards the use of non-synthetic products for beauty and grooming in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Japan will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in this region.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/nutricosmetics-market-101628

Noteworthy Industry Developments:

January 2018: New Avon LLC announced the launch of nutricosmetic Espira, a nutritional supplement range. The company plans to establish a strong brand presence through the launch of Espira.

Read Related Insights:

Diabetic Food Market Size, Industry Share | Forecast 2029

Probiotics Market Trends, Share | Global Industry Growth [2020-2027]

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Size, Share, Growth | Forecast [2028]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com