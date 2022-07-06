Healthcare Interoprability Solutions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Healthcare Interoprability Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Interoprability Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare Interoprability Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare interoprability solutions market size is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $3.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The global healthcare interoperability solution market size is expected to grow to $6.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. The government initiatives to enhance patient care and safety are expected to propel the healthcare interoprability solutions market growth over the coming years.

The healthcare interoperability solutions market consists of the sale of interoperability solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used in the healthcare industry. Interoperability refers to the exchange of healthcare information between two or more systems. Healthcare interoperability enables seamless data sharing across healthcare organizations with the patient’s consent. Electronic health records (EHRs) along with health information exchange (HIE) services must be optimized and adopted by every healthcare firm to implement interoperability functionalities. Interoperability achievement depends on five key components namely, privacy and security, standards, rules of engagement, adoption & optimization, and financial & clinical incentives.

Global Healthcare Interoprability Solutions Market Trends

The increasing investments in the healthcare sector of emerging economies is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare interoperability solutions market. Due to the emergence of Covid, the global healthcare industry is growing tremendously leading to the increasing need for resources and attention. During the pandemic situation, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) got more attention as it uses the internet to access healthcare data. Emerging countries moving towards eHealth are adopting interoperability solutions as their first step towards digitization. The entrenched and legacy health systems are driving investments in digital health models from a wide range of economies globally.

Global Healthcare Interoprability Solutions Market Segments

The global healthcare interoprability solutions market is segmented:

By Type: Software Solutions, Services

By Software Solution: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Interoperability Solutions, Lab System Interoperability Solutions, Imaging System Interoperability Solutions, Healthcare Information Exchange Interoperability Solutions, Enterprise Interoperability Solutions, Others

By Level of Interoperability: Foundational Interoperability, Structural Interoperability, Semantic Interoperability

By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies

By Geography: The global healthcare interoprability solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Healthcare Interoprability Solutions Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ViSolve Inc., Jitterbit Inc., Quality Systems Inc., Orion Health Group Limited, Infor Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., InterSystems Corporation, OSP, Interfaceware Inc., Virtusa Corp, Summit Healthcare Services Inc., Mphrx Inc., WIPRO Ltd., Emids Technologies Inc., Nalashaa Healthcare, and Deevita LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

