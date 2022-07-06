Egg Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Egg Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Egg Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the egg market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Egg Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the egg market size is expected to grow from $226.37 billion in 2021 to $250.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The global eggs market size is expected to grow to $374.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Technological advances are expected to drive the egg industry growth during the forecast period.

The egg market consists of the sale of raw eggs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce raw eggs, including poultry farms and other entities which breed, and/or hatch, and/or raise hens and other birds. The market size in this market is valued at farm gate prices. The egg market includes eggs from hens, ducks, geese, quails, and other birds. This market excludes sales of bird meat and processed eggs. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the eggs for further processing.

Global Egg Market Trends

Immune modulators are being increasingly used in animal production as they enable producers to move towards antibiotic-free animal agriculture. Immune modulators are a class of drugs that activate or boost an animal’s immune system to better control the development of diseases in animals and their transmission to humans. Companies involved in this industry often use antibiotics for growth promotion and therapeutic reasons. However, due to the pressure from consumer groups and rights activists, these companies are turning towards these modulators which protect consumers’ health.

Global Egg Market Segments

The global egg market is segmented:

By Type: Hen, Other Birds

By Application: Food and Beverage, Bakery, Snacks, Meat, Others

By Product: Shell Eggs, Specialty Eggs

By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

By Geography: The egg global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Egg Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides egg market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the egg global market, egg global market share, egg global market segmentation and geographies, egg market players, egg global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The egg global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Egg Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Post Holdings Inc., Marubeni, Rose Acre Farms Inc., Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., AvangardCo Investments Public Limited, Ovostar Union NV, PPB Group Bhd, and ISE Foods Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

