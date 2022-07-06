Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Growth Profits From The Increasing Investments In Life Insurance

Insurance Brokers & Agents Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Insurance Brokers & Agents Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for insurance due to the COVID-19 situation is expected to positively impact the insurance brokers & agents industry growth. Due to an increase in health concerns and to further boost their healthcare shield against any serious illness such as COVID-19 policyholders have been increasingly investing in life insurance with the help of insurance brokers & agents. People are increasingly panic-buying health and life insurance policies as they become more aware about how deadly the virus can be. According to a study by Fitzgerald, Google Search traffic for “life insurance” in the USA jumped 50% between March and May 2020, when compared to the previous year. Northwestern Mutual one of the largest sellers of life insurance in the USA, saw a 15% increase in the number of life insurance policies it sold between April and September, when compared to the previous year. This increase was also seen in emerging countries such as India where market participants confirmed that sales of term plans had increased by around 30-40% in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to previous year. According to the insurance brokers & agents market analysis, the increasing demand for life and health insurance would drive the insurance brokers and agents market in the forecast period.

Read more on the Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-brokers-agents-global-market

The insurance brokers and agents market size is expected to grow from $350.24 billion in 2020 to $457.31 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.5%. The insurance brokers and agents market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 and reach $585.50 billion in 2030.

According to the insurance brokers & agents market overview, the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in insurance is an emerging trend in the market. AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, with the potential to surpass human intelligence levels. AI is also used to find efficiency gains within insurance companies. Brokers are continuing to boost investments in artificial intelligence (AI), automation and big data while expanding the use of mobile devices. For instance, global spending in cognitive / AI technologies is expected to rise 48% on a compound annual growth basis to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2021.

Major players covered in the global insurance brokers & agents market are Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc., Aon PLC, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brown & Brown Inc.

TBRC’s insurance brokers and agents market report is segmented by type into insurance agencies, insurance brokers, bancassurance, other intermediaries, by mode into online, offline, by insurance into life insurance, property & casualty insurance, health & medical insurance, by end-user into individuals, corporate.

Insurance Brokers & Agents Market 2022 - By Type (Insurance Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other Intermediaries), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Insurance (Life Insurance, Property & Casualty Insurance, Health & Medical Insurance), By End-User (Individuals, Corporate), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a insurance brokers & agents market overview, forecast insurance brokers & agents market size and growth for the whole market, insurance brokers & agents market segments, geographies, insurance brokers & agents market trends, insurance brokers & agents market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5548&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Insurance, Insurance Brokers And Agents, Reinsurance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By End User (Corporate, Individual) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-reinsurance-and-insurance-brokerage-global-market-report

Insurance (Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Report 2022 – By Type (Insurance Providers, Insurance Brokers And Agents, Reinsurance Providers), By Mode (Online, Offline), By End User (Corporate, Individual) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-providers-brokers-and-re-insurers-global-market-report

Insurance Agencies Market Report 2022 – By Insurance (Life Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Health And Medical Insurance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By End User (Corporate, Individual) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-agencies-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/