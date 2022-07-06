Global Chemical Fertilizers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the chemical fertilizers market size is expected to grow from $146.7 billion in 2021 to $160.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The global chemical fertilizer market size is expected to grow to $223.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Some intensive farming techniques, such as monoculture, drive the chemical fertilizers market growth.

The chemical fertilizers market consists of the sales of fertilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce nitrogenous or phosphatic fertilizer materials, produce fertilizers from sewage or animal waste, manufacture nitrogenous or phosphatic materials and mix with other ingredients into fertilizers, and/or mix ingredients made elsewhere into fertilizers.

Global Chemical Fertilizers Market Trends

Phosphorus is being recovered from sewage, manure, and other sources and made available as a fertilizer. Since phosphorus is a finite source, companies are looking for ways to recycle or recapture phosphorus to be used in agriculture. Plant-available phosphorus content is increased through anaerobic digestion and composting and in sludge from sewage through acid treatment and oxidizing.

Global Chemical Fertilizers Market Segments

The global chemical fertilizers market is segmented:

By Type: Nitrogen Fertilizer, Phosphate Fertilizer, Potash Fertilizer

By Crop Category: Cereals, Oilseeds, Vegetables, Fruits, Others

By Method of Application: Broadcasting, Drop Spreading, Fertigation, Foilar Spray

By Form: Solid, Liquid, Gaseous

By Product Type: Complex Fertilizers, DAP, MOP, Urea, SSP, Others

By Geography: The global chemical fertilizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chemical fertilizers market overviews, chemical fertilizers industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global chemical fertilizers market, chemical fertilizers market share, chemical fertilizers market segments and geographies, chemical fertilizers market players, chemical fertilizers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The chemical fertilizers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sinopec Limited, Yara International ASA (ADR), Guardian Industries LLC, Nutrien Ltd, Marubeni, Mitsui, BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Israel Corp Ltd, and Sinofert Holdings Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

