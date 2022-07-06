Vermiculite Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Vermiculite Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vermiculite Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vermiculite market size is expected to grow from $0.27 billion in 2021 to $0.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The global vermiculite market size is expected to grow to $0.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.1%.

The vermiculite market consists of sales of vermiculite by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine vermiculite, which is used in agriculture, automotive, chemical packaging, construction, fire protection, and other applications.

Global Vermiculite Market Trends

Modular components design with 3D printing is being widely used in the mining industry. 3D printing technology enables companies in remote locations to manufacture critical parts onsite as per the requirement, thereby reducing delays due to unplanned maintenance and also eliminates the need for holding inventories. Miners are relying on advanced heavy lift transport to move modular equipment to remote sites. This technology enables miners to construct processing units in low cost factories elsewhere, thus avoiding expensive onsite construction of modular equipment.

Global Vermiculite Market Segments

The global vermiculite market is segmented:

By Type: Large Grade Vermiculite, Fine And Finer Grade Vermiculite, Medium Grade Vermiculite

By Product: Crude Vermiculite, Exfoliated Vermiculite

By End-User Industry: Chemical, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Others

By Geography: The global vermiculite market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Vermiculite Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vermiculite global market overviews, vermiculite global market analysis and vermiculite industry forecast market size and growth, vermiculite market share, vermiculite global market segments and geographies, vermiculite market trends, vermiculite global market players, vermiculite global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The vermiculite global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vermiculite Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Palabora Mining Company, Samrec Vermiculite, Virginia Vermiculite Llc, UBM União Brasileira de Mineração S.A., and JSC Kovdorsluda.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

