Expanding Tasmania's sustainable forestry industry through ActivAcre

6 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for Resources



Tasmania has the ideal environment and a world-class reputation for our sustainable forestry industry and this has been further strengthened with the launch of ActivAcre.

ActivAcre is a new and exciting initiative for Tasmania, which will involve future-focused land management by integrating forestry into farmland that is unsuitable for traditional agricultural production.

ActivAcre will work with Tasmanian farmers to lease farmland to plant the right trees in the right place for the right purpose.

Tasmanian farmers, through ActivAcre, will have the opportunity to lease their less productive farmland into a reliable source of income that will be unique and meet the needs of individual landowners.

This investment, by New Forests and delivered by one of Tasmania’s forestry leaders SFM, will strengthen our State’s ecology and economy by improving environmental outcomes, increasing the State’s ultimate renewable resource, and creating as well as securing regional and rural jobs.

Through purposeful planting, farmers can improve their productivity and resilience, positive environmental outcomes can continue to be achieved, and when harvested the wood product will replace carbon intensive materials and plastics with natural, recyclable and renewable products.

Sustainable forestry helps to store carbon and clean up the world’s atmosphere and the Tasmanian Government is proud support this innovative approach which will help achieve both goals and also help Tasmanian farmers.

