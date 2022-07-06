Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,090 in the last 365 days.

Expanding Tasmania's sustainable forestry industry through ActivAcre



6 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for Resources

Tasmania has the ideal environment and a world-class reputation for our sustainable forestry industry and this has been further strengthened with the launch of ActivAcre.

ActivAcre is a new and exciting initiative for Tasmania, which will involve future-focused land management by integrating forestry into farmland that is unsuitable for traditional agricultural production.

ActivAcre will work with Tasmanian farmers to lease farmland to plant the right trees in the right place for the right purpose.

Tasmanian farmers, through ActivAcre, will have the opportunity to lease their less productive farmland into a reliable source of income that will be unique and meet the needs of individual landowners.

This investment, by New Forests and delivered by one of Tasmania’s forestry leaders SFM, will strengthen our State’s ecology and economy by improving environmental outcomes, increasing the State’s ultimate renewable resource, and creating as well as securing regional and rural jobs.

Through purposeful planting, farmers can improve their productivity and resilience, positive environmental outcomes can continue to be achieved, and when harvested the wood product will replace carbon intensive materials and plastics with natural, recyclable and renewable products.

Sustainable forestry helps to store carbon and clean up the world’s atmosphere and the Tasmanian Government is proud support this innovative approach which will help achieve both goals and also help Tasmanian farmers.

More Media Releases from Guy Barnett

More Media Releases from the Minister for Resources

You just read:

Expanding Tasmania's sustainable forestry industry through ActivAcre

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.