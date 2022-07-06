Helping more Tasmanians learn about our rich military history

6 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for Veterans' Affairs



Tasmania has an extremely rich military history and the Tasmanian Government supports our students to better understand this history through the Frank MacDonald Memorial Prize.

The Frank MacDonald Memorial Prize Essay Competition is now open to all Tasmanian students in Year 9 and will be awarded to six students.

Prize winners will take part in a study tour to sites and landmarks related to Australia’s military history.

Students also undertake research into individual soldiers as part of the preparation for the study tour. The research helps commemorate and preserve the meaning of the Anzac spirit in the Tasmanian community.

The 10-day study tour in April 2023 will include either France and Belgium, or Albany and Darwin, subject to Australian borders, travel clearances and public health advice. There is also a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

This Prize is awarded in recognition of Frank MacDonald MM – born in Ulverstone in 1896 – and all of our current and past service personnel. Frank MacDonald was Tasmania’s last World War I veteran and the last of the 40th Infantry Battalion raised in WWI. He also served in World War II and received the Legion of Honour in 1998. Frank MacDonald passed away on 23 August 2003 at the age of 107.

Information about how to enter the 2022 Frank MacDonald Memorial Prize is available on the Department of Education website:

https://www.education.tas.gov.au/students/awards-scholarships-students/the-frank-macdonald-memorial-prize/

Entries close Friday 16 September 2022.

More Media Releases from Guy Barnett

More Media Releases from the Minister for Veterans' Affairs