Press Release: Weekly Report (26th June to 03rd July, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, July 6 - The Ministry of Health has released the latest seven day rolling average report on the status of the COVID-19 in Samoa commencing from 26th of June at 2:00pm to 03rd of July at 2:00, 2022. The report confirmed 95 positive cases. The total number of confirmed community cases is 14,848. COVID-19 cases at Port of Entry (POE) totaled 148 including one (1) new imported case. This takes the total number of cases (community and border) to 14,996.

While Samoa remains at alert level 1, we continue to urge the members of the public to take heed of the public health advice to maintain good personal hygiene, help contain the spread of the virus, and prevent new infections. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

Eligible members of the public are also implored to please visit the nearest hospital for their first or second dose and booster shot. Vaccination remains our best defense against the severe effects of the virus.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 26th to 2:00pm July 03rd, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (8006440) for more information.

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases over the last 7 days. (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*) 95 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 14,848 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport

NZ990 26th June – 8 positive cases

QF 333 28th June – 1 positive case

FJ255 28th June – 13 positive cases

NZ990 30th June – 1 positive case

Matautu Wharf

No cases detected 148 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 14,996 COVID-19 admissions Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 283 admissions

Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 251 discharged home

Currently in the last 24hrs – 0 inpatients 0 patients in Isolation ward

>No ICU patients Total of new COVID-19 related deaths over the last 7 days. 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 03/07/22 at 02:00pm)*** 161,967

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available

This seven-day rolling average report presents important data analyzed by the Ministry of Health on the status of COVID-19 in Samoa. The report includes positive case trends dating back to March 17th, when the first community transmission was detected. It also provides the current rates of our national vaccinations. The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for the information of the public.

