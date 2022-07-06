Jet Lag Therapy Market Revenues to Witness USD 548.5 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the number of travelers traveling to different time zones and new product launches

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Jet Lag Therapy Market provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Jet Lag Therapy industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Jet Lag Therapy market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin. Currently, attributing to the consistent R&D activities in conjunction with positive outcomes of clinical trials, the major market players operating in the market are fortunate in developing advanced and price effective tiredness management product like light-weight box, wearable mask, glasses, and ear buds among others.

These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Jet Lag Therapy market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

The comprehensive assessment of value chain of the Jet Lag Therapy industry is emphasized in the report to help business owners, stakeholder and field marketing personnel get a clear understanding of the key competency of the different activities involved. The market opportunity analysis offered in the market intelligence report measures various intangible factors such as gross margin, profit, demand and supply, distribution channel and spending power of the customers. Importantly, the study classifies the industry into an array of segments based on product type, application and consumer preference.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Melatonin

Herbal and Natural Products

Medical Devices

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over the Counter

Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Business Travelers

Cabin Crew

Athletes

Seasonal Travelers

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Jet Lag Therapy Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights From The Report.

In July 2019, Vanda Pharmaceuticals received the FDA approval as a part of its ongoing review of Vanda's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon). The drug was developed in order to treat Jet Lag Disorder especially for eastward trans-meridian travelers.

The medical devices segment, especially the wearable devices has been gaining traction over the years and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that wearable devices are versatile in nature (in terms of relevance and portability) and are majorly preferred by athletes.

attributable to their advancements inside the essential style, thereby, giving a good vary of choices for numerous end-user teams. Furthermore, products like Neuroon, Re-Timer conjointly demonstrates a formidable growth and is expected to continue growing in the future, with growing awareness and emergence of jetlag therapy market across developed countries like US and Japan.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Jet Lag Therapy market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Jet Lag Therapy industry.

https://agriculturalrobotsmarket.wordpress.com/2022/07/04/agricultural-robots-market-analysis-worth-usd-99-30-billion-in-2030/

