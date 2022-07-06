Ecommerce Addressing the Challenge of COVID-19 in the Consumer Goods Industry | Globaldata Plc

Ecommerce has proved to be a vital route to market during the pandemic

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ecommerce in Consumer Goods – Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc shows how e-commerce can be integrated across the consumer goods value chain. The report will act as a guide for companies and will recommend whether they should invest, ignore, or explore specific aspects of e-commerce.



The global e-commerce sales in consumer goods are $355 billion in 2022 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% from 2022 to 2026. As online shopping evolves to provide more nuanced solutions, brands and manufacturers will need to understand the changes in consumer online shopping behaviors. Due to the pandemic, consumers have had to adjust to spending more time at home and this caution is likely to exist for some time to come as they learn to live alongside the virus. During various stages of pandemic recovery, consumers are likely to resort to the comfort and reassurance of purchasing and consuming products at home and so ecommerce solutions will continue to be vital in facilitating this.

Ecommerce Thematic Intelligence Highlights

Online engagement intended to drive e-commerce purchases is becoming more sophisticated as consumer interactions increasingly include a wider range of digital tools and elements.

Ecommerce solutions are now diversifying into sub-channels such as direct-to-consumer (D2C), social media commerce (s-commerce), and quick commerce (q-commerce).

The key themes and trends for immediate consideration will be centered around consumer demand for sustainability and value in line with convenience.



Key Industry Trends Impacting the Ecommerce Theme

Evolving online and delivery models

Role of traditional retailers

Consumer engagement

Frictionless payments

Multiple devices

Security and safety concerns

Environmental impacts

COVID-19

Financial uncertainty



The pressure of keeping up with the pace of technology, especially online solutions, can be keenly felt in the consumer industry, and brands should ensure that they are adopting technologies that can streamline and automate processes across the value chain. One key example of this is the diversification of online and delivery models that we now see offering a wide range of purchasing and supply options to consumers.

Ecommerce Value Chain

Customer interface

Order management

Transaction processing

Fulfillment

After-sales service



Leading Ecommerce Adopters in the Consumer Goods Industry

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Carlsberg

Coca-Cola

Colgate-Palmolive

Diageo

General Mills

Kraft Heinz

L’Oréal

Molson Coors

PepsiCo

Reckitt Benckiser (RB)

Unilever

Specialist Ecommerce Companies in the Consumer Goods Industry

Deliveroo

One Network Enterprises

Salesforce

SAP

Shopify



Ecommerce Theme Overview

FAQs

What is the global e-commerce market size in 2022?

The global e-commerce market size is $355 billion in 2022.

What is the global e-commerce market growth rate?

The global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% from 2022 to 2026.

What are the key industry trends impacting the e-commerce theme in the consumer goods industry?

The key industry trends impacting the e-commerce theme in the consumer goods industry are evolving online and delivery models, the role of traditional retailers, consumer engagement, frictionless payments, multiple devices, security and safety concerns, environmental impacts, COVID-19, and financial uncertainty.

What are the key value chains in the e-commerce theme?

The key value chains in the e-commerce theme are customer interface, order management, transaction processing, fulfillment, and after-sales service management.

Which are the leading e-commerce adopters in the consumer goods industry?

The leading e-commerce adopters in the consumer goods industry are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Diageo, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, L’Oréal, Molson Coors, PepsiCo, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), and Unilever.

Which are the specialist e-commerce vendors in the consumer goods industry?

The specialist e-commerce vendors in the consumer goods industry are Deliveroo, One Network Enterprises, Salesforce, SAP, and Shopify.

