Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Witnessing Significant 15.4% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

The increasing demand for the smart city and smart grid, and the growing need for energy across the world are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled ‘Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.

These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Market Size – USD 8.35 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – The rise in IoT integration for real-time data about power consumption.

However, the lack of government spending on infrastructure installations and lack of inter-operability standards in different regions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

The comprehensive assessment of value chain of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry is emphasized in the report to help business owners, stakeholder and field marketing personnel get a clear understanding of the key competency of the different activities involved. The market opportunity analysis offered in the market intelligence report measures various intangible factors such as gross margin, profit, demand and supply, distribution channel and spending power of the customers. Importantly, the study classifies the industry into an array of segments based on product type, application and consumer preference.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Gas Meter

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Major Regions Covered in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2018, A contract to form a joint venture to acquire Acumen from Australia's largest energy supplier, Origin Energy Limited, was announced by Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners. The merged company is poised to deploy a significant proportion of the projected 8 million smart meters to be deployed across Western Australia, and South Australia by the acquisition of the Acumen business.

This is expected that the smart electric meter segment will dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. Supported by government spending and appropriate water meter regulations, the smart water meter segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

In the advanced metering infrastructure market, the system integration segment is expected to hold the largest market due to features such as enhanced real-time monitoring, service reliability, important data collection, cost benefits, and better control and analysis.

Owing to highly extensible, flexible, and easily configurable, the meter data management solution is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry.

