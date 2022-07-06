RE: Traffic alert – Vt Route 108 “The Notch” between Cambridge and Stowe
"The Notch" VT RT 108 is back open.
Sent: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 9:17 PM
Subject: Traffic alert – Vt Route 108 "The Notch" between Cambridge and Stowe
Traffic alert – Vt Route 108 in the area of "The Notch" between Cambridge and Stowe is blocked due to a Tractor trailer that is stuck in the notch.
This incident is expected to last for a several hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.