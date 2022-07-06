IDNR announces schedule of waterfowl blind site drawings

SPRINGFIELD - Waterfowl hunting blind drawings will take place at several public hunting areas in Illinois the last weekend of July, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today.





IDNR intends to host traditional blind drawings at all sites scheduled for this year. Participants are advised to follow any site-specific drawing procedures.





Duck and goose hunters must register in person for waterfowl blind site drawings and must be present during the drawing at each designated location immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites. Mail-in or pre-registrations are not accepted. Blind allocations for these sites are good for one year.





To participate in a drawing, applicants must present a 2021 or 2022 regular Illinois hunting license (no apprentice licenses or youth licenses will be accepted unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification); a 2021 or 2022 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law; and a valid photo identification. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing.





Applicants needing to purchase new licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawing. Most blind drawing locations will not have license sales available. Licenses and stamps are available at any IDNR license and permit vendor, through the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov or by calling 1-888-6-PERMIT (1-888-673-7648).





Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings. To be eligible for the drawing, participants must not have had his or her hunting privileges suspended or revoked by the IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing. Out-of-state residents must have an annual (five-day licenses not accepted) 2021 or 2022 non-resident hunting license for Illinois and a 2021 or 2022 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp.









2022 blind drawings schedule





Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Blinds allocated for one year. All registration times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Chain O' Lakes State Park and Redwing Slough/Deer Lake State Natural Area, Lake County: Registration for both sites at Oak Point day use area, 1/5 mile east of the Fox River on the south side of Illinois 173. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Will County : Registration at the site office, two miles northwest of Wilmington off exit 241 from Interstate 55.

Kankakee River State Park and Momence Wetlands, Kankakee and Will counties : Registration for both sites at the Kankakee River State Park office, five miles northwest of Bourbonnais on Illinois 102. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.

Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area, Grundy County : Registration at the site office, 7705 E. Huston Road, Braceville (just off Illinois 53, two miles southeast of Braceville).

: Registration at the site office, 7705 E. Huston Road, Braceville (just off Illinois 53, two miles southeast of Braceville). Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area, DeKalb County: Registration at the park office. Directions: Go 2½ miles south of Shabbona on Shabbona Road, turn east on Shabbona Grove Road and go ½ mile. Office is on left side of the road.

Sinnissippi Lake, Whiteside County: Registration at Harry Oppold Marina on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling.

Registration at Harry Oppold Marina on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling. William Powers State Recreation Area, Cook County: Registration at Shelter No. 2, 126th St. and Ave. 0, Chicago.





Sunday, July 31, 2022 - Blinds allocated for one year. All registration times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County : Registration at the area check station, 13½ miles southwest of Havana on Illinois 100.

Clear Lake, Mason County : Registration at Sand Ridge State Forest headquarters, 25799E County Road 2300N, Forest City. Phone 309-597-2212. Follow the signs from Manito or Forest City.

: Registration at Sand Ridge State Forest headquarters, 25799E County Road 2300N, Forest City. Phone 309-597-2212. Follow the signs from Manito or Forest City. Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area, Bureau County: Registration at Oak Grove Park, ¾ mile west of DePue on Illinois 29.

Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, including the Sparland Unit, Marshall County: Registration at the area check station, five miles south of Lacon on Illinois 26.

Registration at the area check station, five miles south of Lacon on Illinois 26. Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County : Registration at the area check station, three miles south of Banner on Route 24.

: Registration at the area check station, three miles south of Banner on Route 24. Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area, Cass and Mason counties: Registration on the east side of the maintenance building, two miles north of Chandlerville on Illinois 78 (follow the signs to Sanganois).

Registration on the east side of the maintenance building, two miles north of Chandlerville on Illinois 78 (follow the signs to Sanganois). Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area and Pekin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Tazewell County: Registration at the south park office area, two miles north of Manito on County Road 16 (Manito Road) and eight miles west and south on Spring Lake Road.

Starved Rock State Park, Lasalle County: Registration at Buffalo Rock State Park (large picnic shelter area). Three miles west of Ottawa on Dee Bennett Road.

Registration at Buffalo Rock State Park (large picnic shelter area). Three miles west of Ottawa on Dee Bennett Road. Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area, Woodford County: Registration at Johnson's Grove Park, 500 block of Park Street, Lacon.















