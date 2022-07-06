Agg operating w/o owners consent/ Poss Stolen Property (2) Grand Larceny (2)/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

STATION: Rutland, Vermont State Police

CONTACT: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

802-773-9101

Christopher.Loyzelle@vermont.gov

DATE/TIME: July 5, 2022

LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont

ACCUSED: Ryan C. Johnson

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: COUNT 1 – Grand Larceny

VIOLATION: COUNT 2 – Grand Larceny

VIOLATION: COUNT 3 – Aggravated Operation without owner’s consent

VIOLATION: COUNT 4 – Possession of Stolen Property

VIOLATION: COUNT 5 – Possession of Stolen Property

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 5, 2022, Ryan C. Johnson was arrested by Vermont State Police Field Force Troopers for Possession of Stolen Property. Johnson’s arrest came after the report of the theft of a wallet from a vehicle in Mendon, Vermont. An investigation led troopers to Johnson’s residence in Rutland City where they spoke with Ryan C. Johnson outside and recovered the stolen wallet from Johnson.

Johnson is also being charged with two counts of Grand Larceny and Aggravated Operation without owner’s consent and a second count of Possession of Stolen Property. These charges stem from two separate incidents on June 29, 2022, involving the theft of tools and a 2022 GMC pickup truck that was used to transport the stolen tools. On June 4, 2022, law enforcement recovered some of the stolen tools from Johnson’s residence in Rutland City.

Johnson was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court criminal Division on 07/05/2022. Johnson was also issued court ordered conditions of release.

The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Johnson. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2022 / 1230 hours