Việt Nam Report announces top 10 technology companies in 2022

VIETNAM, July 6 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Report JSC officially announced its top 10 prestigious technology companies in 2022 in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Specifically, the top 10 prestigious information technology - telecommunications companies include Military-run Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), FPT Corporation, Việt Nam Posts and Telecommunications Corporation, VNPT Vinaphone Corporation, Mobifone Corporation, CMC Corporation, Hanel Joint Stock Company, Việt Nam Technology & Telecommunication Joint Stock Company, Việt Nam Maritime Communication and Electronics Company, and Hà Nội Telecom Joint Stock Company.

In parallel, the list of Top 10 reputable technology companies providing services, software solutions and system integration comprised FPT-Soft Co. Ltd., Misa Joint Stock Company, FPT Information System Corporation, CMC Technology and Solution Company Limited, Việt Nam Posts and Telecommunications Group, Joint Stock Company For Telecoms And Informatics, Elcom Technology Communications Corporation, Tường Minh Software Solutions Company Limited, FSI Technology Development and Trading Investment Joint Stock Company, HPT Việt Nam Corporation.

The ranking was done objectively, independently and based on the results of assessing the financial capacity of the business, the reputation of the business in the media and the survey of opinions from several research subjects and related parties conducted last month.

Assessing the overview of the Vietnamese information technology and telecommunications market, Vũ Đăng Vinh, General Director of Việt Nam Report, said that the economic picture in the first months of this year was bright. The COVID-19 pandemic was basically under control, and most businesses' production and business activities had returned to normal.

In the overall growth rate of the whole economy, the information technology industry continued to maintain growth momentum.

The total revenue of the information technology and telecommunications industry reached US$136.15 billion last year, an increase of 9 per cent compared to 2020.

The number of digital technology enterprises in Việt Nam reached 64,000 last year, a year-on-year growth of 9.5 per cent.

Information technology and telecommunications revenue in the five months of this year is estimated at $57 billion, up 8.5 per cent over last year. — VNS