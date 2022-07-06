Agro-forestry-fishery exports on track to surpass yearly target

VIETNAM, July 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam earned US$27.88 billion from agro-forestry-fishery exports in the first half of this year (H1), up 14 per cent year-on-year despite the difficulties and impact of the world economic environment, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Of the sum, exports of key farm produce and forestry products reached $11.37 billion and $9.1 billion, surging 8.8 per cent and 3 per cent year-on-year, respectively, fishery products hit $5.8 billion, up 41 per cent annually, while that of livestock reached $176 million, down 16 per cent, and production input topped $1.42 billion, up 65 per cent.

Nine types of goods recorded an export revenue exceeding $1 billion in the period: coffee, rubber, cashew, fruit and vegetable, rice, tra fish, shrimp, wooden goods, and inputs for production.

Items which saw increases in both export volume and value included coffee, up 22 per cent and 50 per cent respectively; cassava and cassava products (13 per cent and 28 per cent); rubber (9.2 per cent and 12 per cent) and rice (16 per cent and 5 per cent).

During the first six months, the US, China, Japan and South Korea remained the four biggest importers of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery goods.

Typically, the US took the lead with a turnover of $7.61 billion, up 8 per cent year-on-year or equivalent to 27.3 per cent of the country's total export value. MARD said that China ranked second with $4.97 billion, a yearly hike of 6 per cent or 17.8 per cent of the total.

Also, in the first half, Việt Nam spent about $22.1 billion on purchasing agro-forestry-fishery products, creating a trade surplus of approximately $5.75 billion, nearly double the figure posted in the same period last year.

The encouraging outcomes were attributable to mechanisms and policies for trade promotion, negotiations for reopening, and market development to promptly solve problems and then promote the export of agro-forestry-fishery products, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến.

Amid the impact of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict which disrupted the global agricultural supply chain, MARD and its units have researched and taken advantage of opportunities from FTAs ​​to promote agricultural exports while grasping the situation of production, processing and consumption of agricultural products, Tiến said.

Top priority was also given to solving technical barriers of markets and promoting international cooperation and expanding markets for agricultural and seafood exports, he said.

The efforts have brought good results. The US has approved six additional businesses, bringing the total number of Vietnamese enterprises that have been eligible to process and export pangasius (tra fish) to the market up to 19.

The EU allowed 21 other enterprises, lifting the total number of eligible seafood exporters to 660. Meanwhile, the Eurasian Economic Union approved a total of 77 firms from Việt Nam and China allowed 779 seafood enterprises.

With these positive performances in H1, the ministry expects the country's agro-forestry-fishery exports to reach $55 billion by the year-end, $5 billion higher than the Government target.

Significantly, the forestry export turnover will likely reach over $17 billion by the end of this year, far exceeding the set target of $16 billion, said Nguyễn Quốc Trị, General Director of Vietnam Administration of Forestry.

To achieve this new goal, the industry will implement solutions to boost key export products which have potentials to increase export value, MARD said, adding that it would regularly provide information on prices, output, and production and supply of agricultural products and suggest solutions to remove the congestion of farm produce at the border gates.

Furthermore, it will continue to negotiate and promote the export of passion fruit and grapefruit to Australia; rambutan, star apple, custard apple, cassava slices, sugar and milk to Thailand; lemon and grapefruit to New Zealand; and bird's nest, feather products and fish meal to China.

Exploring more export opportunities in countries with complementary product structures with Việt Nam, such as Japan, South Korea, India and the EU, and other lucrative outlets like Russia, the Middle East, Africa, and ASEAN will also be included. — VNS