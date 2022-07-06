Suspect Sought in a Simple Assault and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the 5200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Simple Assault offense and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022, in the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 22-095-224

At approximately 9:00 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victims then fled the scene. CCN: 22-095-216

At approximately 11:27 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 22-095-278

The suspect is described as a black male who is 6’ in height. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants with yellow trim at the bottom and a ski cap.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###