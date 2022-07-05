Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 4700 Block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the 4700 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:50 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took money and credit cards. The suspect then fled the scene. Shortly after, the property was used at a nearby establishment.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera using the victim’s credit card and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/b4wNOlqe4Jw

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.