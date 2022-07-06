Dallas Child Sex Crimes Defense Lawyer John Helms Gets Not Guilty Verdict

Not Guilty Verdict of indecency with a child in Mitchell County Trial

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 30, 2022, John Helms won a not guilty verdict in a trial in Mitchell County, Texas in a case involving the alleged felony crime of indecency with a child. The case is State of Texas v. J.D.J., No. 8180, in the 32nd Judicial District Court of Mitchell County, Texas.



Mitchell County is a mostly rural county in West Texas. Its county seat is Colorado City, which is about 30 minutes west of Sweetwater. The population of the county was 8,256, as of the 2020 census. The District Attorney’s Office for Nolan County (Sweetwater), also has jurisdiction over the smaller Mitchell and Fischer Counties.

To learn more about this Not Guilty Verdict learn more at the official website.



Mr. Helms wishes to express his thanks to the court personnel in Mitchell County and to the attorneys and staff at the District Attorney’s Office for Nolan, Mitchell, and Fischer Counties, whose courtesy and professionalism were among the best that Mr. Helms has ever experienced.

About John Helms Dallas Sex Crimes Criminal Defense Lawyer

John Helms is a Dallas-based criminal justice trial attorney for more than 30 years. “When I was a federal criminal prosecutor for the Northern District of Texas, I never lost a trial or an appeal.”

Because of his background in prosecuting criminal cases against defendants who were facing serious jail time in Federal and State penitentiaries, John Helms is uniquely positioned to evaluate and assess both sides of a criminal defense case.

Over the course of his career, he has found that many of his clients truly appreciate the time, effort, and creativity Mr. Helms put into every case.

​​Media Contact:



William Perras

214-666-8010

https://johnhelms.attorney/child-sexual-assaults/