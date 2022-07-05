4th Round of Citywide NAT has ended; 637,349 samples collected; 575,424 negative results; A cumulative total of 71 tubes of mixed samples tested positive

MACAU, July 5 - With regard to the 4th round of citywide NAT programme that ended at 18:00 today (5 July), the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the following:

Starting from: 04/07/2022 | Time: 09:00

Last update: 05/07/2022 | Time: 18:00

No. of samples collected: 637,349

Negative results: 575,424

Cumulative total of mixed samples tested positive: 71

The Centre indicates the public that the 4th round of citywide NAT programme did not have an exemption period. Anyone who remained untested within the specified time period (from 09:00 on 4 July to 18:00 on 5 July) have been assigned a yellow health code. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders may not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city. They will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

For individuals who receive a yellow health code despite having done the 4th round of citywide NAT, please report to the platform of Enquiries and Assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) for unlocking.