4th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A cumulative total of 71 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced
MACAU, July 5 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 4th round of citywide NAT programme that ended at 18:00 today (5 July), a total of 71 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.
The 71 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:
|
NAT station
|
Date
|
Time
|
Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao (Caring Station)
|
4 July
|
around 06:11, 11:07, 14:59
|
Lam Kan Gallery of Macao Polytechnic Institute
|
4 July
|
around 09:28
|
5 July
|
around 07:33
|
Navy Yard No. 1 & 2
|
4 July
|
around 09:41
|
Colegio Mateu Ricci
|
4 July
|
around 09:32, 09:51, 23:29
|
5 July
|
around 07:54
|
Lok Yeung Elderly Day Care Centre of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao
|
4 July
|
around 10:07
|
Pui Ching Middle School
|
4 July
|
around 10:27, 22:57
|
5 July
|
around 01:22, 07:20
|
Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C
|
4 July
|
around 11:06, 11:38
|
Macao Forum
|
4 July
|
around 11:27, 15:28, 22:49
|
5 July
|
around 11:50
|
Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium
|
4 July
|
around 11:44, 23:26
|
Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building
|
4 July
|
around 11:50
|
5 July
|
around 09:54
|
Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion
|
5 July
|
around 00:12, 06:30, 06:33
|
Escola dos Moradores de Macau (Caring Station)
|
4 July
|
around 06:46, 12:55
|
Pac On Ferry Terminal
|
4 July
|
around 11:32, 12:30, 20:37
|
Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium
|
4 July
|
around 14:23, 19:05, 20:21
|
Nam Yue - Qingmao Port
|
4 July
|
around 14:05, 17:01
|
Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F
|
4 July
|
around 14:20, 19:36
|
5 July
|
around 07:37
|
Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section)
|
4 July
|
around 14:01, 15:43
|
Kwong Tai Middle School
|
4 July
|
around 11:21, 14:09, 14:11(two tubes), 15:59, 22:10
|
Macao Cultural Centre
|
4 July
|
around 17:20
|
5 July
|
around 07:06
|
Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium)
|
4 July
|
around 14:19
|
Macau Baptist College
|
4 July
|
around 13:54
|
St. Joseph Secondary School 2
|
4 July
|
around 11:49
|
Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau)
|
4 July
|
around 14:54
|
Tong Nam School (Secondary Section)
|
4 July
|
around 14:52
|
5 July
|
around 13:07
|
Ilha Verde Activity Centre
|
5 July
|
around 00:18, 09:44
|
Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)
|
4 July
|
around 13:53, 18:30, 21:52
|
Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A
|
4 July
|
around 15:53
|
5 July
|
around 00:52
|
MGM Macau – The Grand Ballroom
|
4 July
|
around 18:07
|
Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F
|
4 July
|
around 19:14, 20:33
|
Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion B (Caring Station)
|
4 July
|
around 22:34
|
5 July
|
around 00:28 (two tubes)
|
Escola Estrela do Mar
|
5 July
|
around 13:05
All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.
The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, they should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day after the day of sampling until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.