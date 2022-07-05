Submit Release
4th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A cumulative total of 71 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 5 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 4th round of citywide NAT programme that ended at 18:00 today (5 July), a total of 71 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 71 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station

Date

Time

Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao (Caring Station)

4 July

around 06:11, 11:07, 14:59

Lam Kan Gallery of Macao Polytechnic Institute

4 July

around 09:28

5 July

around 07:33

Navy Yard No. 1 & 2

4 July

around 09:41

Colegio Mateu Ricci

4 July

around 09:32, 09:51, 23:29

5 July

around 07:54

Lok Yeung Elderly Day Care Centre of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao

4 July

around 10:07

Pui Ching Middle School

4 July

around 10:27, 22:57

5 July

around 01:22, 07:20

Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C

4 July

around 11:06, 11:38

Macao Forum

4 July

around 11:27, 15:28, 22:49

5 July

around 11:50

Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium

4 July

around 11:44, 23:26

Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building

4 July

around 11:50

5 July

around 09:54

Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion

5 July

around 00:12, 06:30, 06:33

Escola dos Moradores de Macau (Caring Station)

4 July

around 06:46, 12:55

Pac On Ferry Terminal

4 July

around 11:32, 12:30, 20:37

Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium

4 July

around 14:23, 19:05, 20:21

Nam Yue - Qingmao Port

4 July

around 14:05, 17:01

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F

4 July

around 14:20, 19:36

5 July

around 07:37

Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section)

4 July

around 14:01, 15:43

Kwong Tai Middle School

4 July

around 11:21, 14:09, 14:11(two tubes), 15:59, 22:10

Macao Cultural Centre

4 July

around 17:20

5 July

around 07:06

Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium)

4 July

around 14:19

Macau Baptist College

4 July

around 13:54

St. Joseph Secondary School 2

4 July

around 11:49

Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau)

4 July

around 14:54

Tong Nam School (Secondary Section)

4 July

around 14:52

5 July

around 13:07

Ilha Verde Activity Centre

5 July

around 00:18, 09:44

Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)

4 July

around 13:53, 18:30, 21:52

Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A

4 July

around 15:53

5 July

around 00:52

MGM Macau – The Grand Ballroom

4 July

around 18:07

Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F

4 July

around 19:14, 20:33

Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion B (Caring Station)

4 July

around 22:34

5 July

around 00:28 (two tubes)

Escola Estrela do Mar

5 July

around 13:05

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, they should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day after the day of sampling until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.

