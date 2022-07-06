Empty Spaces Vacation Rental Management Acquires Electric Mountain Lodge

The iconic Electric Mountain Lodge is in the beautiful state of Colorado.

PAONIA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empty Spaces Vacation Rental Management is pleased to announce it has purchased the iconic Electric Mountain Lodge in Colorado.Empty Spaces is a vacation rental and experiences company that provides memorable vacations through clean, safe, family-friendly, high-end accommodations and experiences with 24/7 white-glove guest service. The company was founded in 2011 by Sarah and Scott Howard, who have been renovating, renting, and managing vacation homes since 1997. Today, Empty Spaces manages luxury properties across Colorado, Utah, and Arizona.In the company’s most recent news, Empty Spaces is delighted to announce it has acquired the Electric Mountain Lodge in Western Colorado – a remarkable local institution that has been the ultimate mountain getaway for visitors since the 1970’s. The lodge boasts a shared lounge, restaurant, bar, rentals for various outdoor excursions, and eleven enchanting cabins and rooms. EML is well-known for its world-class hunting and outdoor recreation thanks to its ideal location on Colorado’s Sunlight to Powderhorn Trail. At an elevation of 9,200 feet, what makes the location even more enthralling is that, during the winter months, the property can only be accessed by snowmobiles, due to the rustic and remote destination.“We couldn’t be more pleased to be the new owners of such a special property,” says Scott Howard, founder and CEO of Empty Spaces. “We grasp the weight of being its new steward and we are truly excited for this new endeavor. We look forward to bringing our visions for the Lodge to life, which include making it more family-friendly, enhancing guest experiences by offering onsite rentals, partnering with local vendors and businesses to provide additional experiences, our stringent standards to cleanliness, safety, and white-glove guest service – just to name a few.”“While we are very eager to add our personal touches to the Lodge, we would be remiss if we didn’t humbly thank the former owners for being so easy to work with on this purchase,” states Scott. “We would also like to thank Heather Woodward of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Dennis Durmas of Weekender Sports, Todd Welsh, former EML owner, Luke “Wildman” Dobbs and other former staff that provided their insight and expertise during the purchasing process.”“This will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting journeys we’ve had as a company,” Scott concludes. “What’s so special about this acquisition is that it is very similar to the first-ever rental property that I built in 1995, Howard’s End in Timberlakes, Utah, which also boasted a cabin with ATV and snowmobile rentals. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”Currently, the Lodge is temporarily closed as it undergoes significant construction, including kitchen expansion, bar, lounge, cabins, living quarter's remodels, new furniture, a market, and so much more.For more information about Empty Spaces Vacation Rental Management, please visit https://esvrm.com/ About Empty Spaces Vacation Rental ManagementEmpty Spaces was founded by Scott and Sarah Howard. Scott is a former political consultant and served as political director for the Colorado State party. He is an entrepreneurial leader with exceptional experience managing start-ups, building strategic relationships, and streamlining operations. Sarah is a detail-oriented creative with a passion for crafting unforgettable guest experiences. Together they have been managing vacation homes since 1997.Empty Spaces' mission is its commitment to valued guests and owners to provide each an experience with the highest level of customer service rendered – all with a sense of urgency, compassion, warmth, friendliness, individual pride, and company's 'can do!' spirit.