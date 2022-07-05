Statement on Vendor Outage Impacting District of Columbia Paid Family Leave System and Virtual One-Stop

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services released the following statement on the status of the system outage affecting the Paid Family Leave Benefits Administration System and the Virtual One- Stop:



"Geographic Solutions (GSI), the vendor that operates does.dcnetworks.org, notified the DC Department of Employment Services (DOES) last week about a major service interruption that impacts Paid Family Leave and the Virtual One Stop. This is a widespread issue that is affecting over 30 state workforce agencies across the country. Until the system resumes normal operations, DOES cannot make weekly benefit payments. We are working with the vendor on a solution to securely restore our system and issue payments to those impacted as soon as possible. Claimants are encouraged to monitor DOES social pages and does.dc.gov for updates.”