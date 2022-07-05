Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,012 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Vendor Outage Impacting District of Columbia Paid Family Leave System and Virtual One-Stop

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services released the following statement on the status of the system outage affecting the Paid Family Leave Benefits Administration System and the Virtual One- Stop:
 
"Geographic Solutions (GSI), the vendor that operates does.dcnetworks.org, notified the DC Department of Employment Services (DOES) last week about a major service interruption that impacts Paid Family Leave and the Virtual One Stop. This is a widespread issue that is affecting over 30 state workforce agencies across the country. Until the system resumes normal operations, DOES cannot make weekly benefit payments. We are working with the vendor on a solution to securely restore our system and issue payments to those impacted as soon as possible. Claimants are encouraged to monitor DOES social pages and does.dc.gov for updates.”

You just read:

Statement on Vendor Outage Impacting District of Columbia Paid Family Leave System and Virtual One-Stop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.