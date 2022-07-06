Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German State Secretary Michaelis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price: 

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with German State Secretary Andreas Michaelis today in Washington, D.C.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Secretary Michaelis reaffirmed their support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s brutal aggression.  The two discussed ways to partner on combatting global food insecurity caused by Putin’s war of choice.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Secretary Michaelis also discussed U.S.-Germany cooperation in Africa, the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Western Balkans.

