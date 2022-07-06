Main, NEWS Posted on Jul 5, 2022 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 5, 2022 (updated)

DHS Provides Additional Application Period for Preschool Open Doors Program to Assist Eligible Families

Honolulu, HI – The Department of Human Services (DHS) is helping families better afford preschool for the 2022-2023 school year by providing an additional application period. The Preschool Open Doors (POD) program new summer application period began on July 1, and extends through July 29, 2022.

Both the application period and funding are limited, so DHS encourages families to apply before the deadline.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year (born between August 1, 2017 and July 31, 2018). If awarded a subsidy, families may use any one of the 417 state-licensed preschools. DHS gives priority to underserved or at-risk children.

Preschool Open Doors, which currently serves more than 600 children statewide, provides subsidies to eligible families to help pay preschool tuition. POD aims to provide low- and moderate-income families with the opportunity to send their children to preschool. Preschool and other early learning opportunities help children gain essential skills, be prepared for school and chart a course for lifelong success. Interested families should request an application as soon as possible from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling (808) 791-2130 or toll free 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by July 29, 2022 to be considered during the September 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 program period. Applications should be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the following:

PATCH – POD

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218

Honolulu, HI 96817

Fax: (808) 694-3066

Email: [email protected]

Eligibility and priorities for POD program selection are detailed online in HAR §17-799, which is available online at humanservices.hawaii.gov/admin-rules-2/admin-rules-for-programs.

For more information about other DHS programs and services, visit humanservices.hawaii.gov or click here for the application or POD flyer.

###

Media Contact:

Amanda Stevens, Public Information Officer Department of Human Services

Email: [email protected]