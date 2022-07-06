Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group, Featured in Inspirery Magazine

Anthony Pellegrino is the founder of Goldstone Financial Group Goldstone Financial Group work with clients to provide lifetime income planning

Anthony Pellegrino, founder of Goldstone Financial Group, was recently featured in Inspirery Magazine.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Pellegrino, founder of Goldstone Financial Group, was recently featured in Inspirery Magazine. As an experienced wealth manager and Investment Adviser Representative, Anthony Pellegrino was a fitting choice to be interviewed for Inspirery Magazine as part of its series on entrepreneurs in the financial industry. Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs.

Anthony Pellegrino offered advice on a wide range of topics and discussed some of his professional highs and lows, along with sharing tips for those with an entrepreneurial spirit. He shared what inspired him to become a financial advisor, what his philosophy is regarding financial planning, as well as discussed some of Goldstone Financial Group’s unique services. In response to the question “What are some of the biggest mistakes you see people making when it comes to their finances,” Mr. Pellegrino explained:

“One of the biggest mistakes I see people making is failing to plan for retirement. Too many people think they can just “wing it” and everything will work out okay, but that’s simply not the case. Retirement planning is complex, and there are a lot of moving parts. You need to take into account things like Social Security, Medicare, and inflation. Without a plan, it’s easy to fall behind and end up facing financial hardship in retirement. Another big mistake I see people making is not diversifying their investments. With the recent volatility in the stock market, we’ve seen a lot of people get burned by having all their eggs in one basket. It’s important to diversify your investments across different asset classes and sectors to mitigate risk and protect your portfolio from market fluctuations.”

To read the interview in full, please visit

https://inspirery.com/anthony-pellegrino/

To find out more about Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group, please visit:

www.goldstonefinancialgroup.com

About Anthony Pellegrino

Goldstone Financial Group's Anthony Pellegrino has dedicated his practice to not only assisting individuals in planning for their financial futures, but also to remaining by their side as a partner in accomplishing their goals. He creates financial programs that aim to provide regular, predictable profits despite market changes and risks. He accomplishes this by prioritizing the demands of his clientele. Anthony Pellegrino, as a fiduciary, has a legal obligation to prioritize his customers' needs over his own and is held to a higher ethical standard than non-fiduciary advisors.

Anthony Pellegrino was named one of the Top 10 Advisors in America in 2013 and ranked in the Top 1% of all Safe Money Specialists in the country. He has also been recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager by Chicago Magazine twice, based on customer and peer votes. This is a consumer-based financial services award presented to wealth managers in the Chicago area who received the greatest overall client satisfaction scores. Pellegrino's rising popularity led him to share the stage with former President George W. Bush at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. He considers himself fortunate to be regarded as a financial expert in the Chicagoland area. Anthony Pellegrino has passed the Series 65 securities examination and is an Investment Adviser Representative. He also holds an Illinois insurance license.

More than 1,500 clients have been helped by Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group to bridge the wage gap during retirement by using accounts with lifetime income features to guarantee earnings and provide a paycheck for life. Pellegrino also provides professional asset management services through a broad range of actively managed accounts and assets. On Sunday mornings, Anthony Pellegrino can be seen on CBS as the co-host of the television show "Securing Your Financial Future." The show previously broadcast on WLS 890AM radio station for five years, where it was regarded as one of Chicago's most listened to* financial and economic radio discussion shows. In his spare time and work at Goldstone Financial Group, Anthony Pellegrino enjoys spending time in the Elmhurst community with his wife and three children. He has a passion for supporting the U.S. military and is an active advocate and sponsor of the USO and Operation Support Our Troops.

Anthony Pellegrino of Goldstone Financial Group LLC joined FOX 32 Chicago to share healthy money habits