Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Toccoa

Toccoa, GA (July 5, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Toccoa, GA. The Toccoa Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. One man was shot prior to law enforcement’s arrival and died. A second man was shot and died during the police encounter. No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that the Toccoa Police Department responded to a person shot call at the Regency Inn on West Currahee Street in Toccoa, GA. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Officers found a second man in a hotel room, previously visited by the first man. Officers saw this man with a handgun and gave verbal commands to drop the gun. He did not drop the gun and was shot by Toccoa PD officers. A handgun was located at the scene. Officers rendered aid to both men, but both died at the scene. Identification of the men is pending.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.