Arrest made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 4700 Block of Reservoir Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in the 4700 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest.

At approximately 11:17 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, 45 year-old Victor Parker, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

