Safety, reliability enhancements coming for two bridges in northwestern B.C.

CANADA, July 5 - Two bridges in northwestern B.C. will have rehabilitation work done this construction season, improving safety and reliability for people travelling the Highway 16 corridor.

The $4.7-million contract for work on the Kasiks River and Legate Creek bridges has been awarded to Cortez Construction Ltd.

The Kasiks River Bridge is approximately 60 kilometres west of Terrace. The work there will include resurfacing the bridge deck, installing new pier deck joints, abutment deck slab extensions, as well as drainage improvements.

The Legate Creek Bridge is approximately 36 kilometres east of Terrace. This bridge will also have its deck resurfaced, as well as installing new abutment deck joints, new bearings and shear blocks.

Work on the two bridges is expected to begin in summer and is scheduled to be complete this fall.

Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic during the work period and are asked to drive according to conditions, obey traffic personnel and signs, and observe posted speed limits.

For up-to-date road closure information, check www.DriveBC.ca
