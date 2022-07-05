Submit Release
Joint Statement From Governor Pritzker, Senate President Harmon, and House Speaker Welch on Special Legislative Session to Protect Reproductive Rights

ILLINOIS, July 5 - As we build on Illinois' nation-leading abortion protections and access, it is essential to bring lawmakers and advocates into the room to continue to work together. In the coming weeks, as the ripples of the decision to overturn Roe are felt throughout the nation, we expect to get an acute sense of our needs and how Illinois can play an even more vital role in standing up for reproductive freedom. We plan to work closely together for the remainder of the summer to assess every possibility of what we can do and convene a special session in the coming months.

