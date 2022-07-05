Official Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Penny Wong, 6 to 7 July 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Penny Wong will make an introductory Official Visit to Singapore from 6 to 7 July 2022.
Minister Wong will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. She will meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who will also host her to lunch.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
5 JULY 2022
