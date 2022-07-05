Submit Release
Troopers Seize 93 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Traffic Stop on Interstate 8

On Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper stopped the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup truck for moving violations on Interstate 8 eastbound near milepost 63, in Roll, Arizona. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed indications of criminal activity. While conducting a search of the vehicle, the trooper located approximately 93.5 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the truck.

The suspect driver, 27-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Flores, of Yuma, was booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

