Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,954 in the last 365 days.

Protests in the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Region in Uzbekistan

The United States expresses its concern over the recent events in Karakalpakstan and urges all parties to seek a peaceful resolution to these tensions and refrain from violence.

We express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We also extend our sympathies to those who were injured.

We support Uzbekistan’s efforts to implement democratic reforms. We call on the authorities to protect all fundamental rights, including peaceful assembly and expression, in line with Uzbekistan’s international obligations and commitments.

We urge authorities to pursue a full, credible, and transparent investigation into the violence, consistent with international norms and best practices.  The United States maintains its long-standing support for Uzbekistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

You just read:

Protests in the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Region in Uzbekistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.