California Budget Bill Amended to Authorize and Provide Instructions on Criminal Court Remote Proceedings

The Judicial Council of California this past week here at the State Capitol proposed amendments to legislation that addresses criminal remote proceedings and provides instructions on the appearances of the parties.
Jul 3, 2022
