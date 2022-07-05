Today is the Last Day to Register to Vote for the Aug. 4 Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m., today, July 5, to be able to cast a ballot in the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the deadline tonight,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Fortunately is has never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee. You can safely register in minutes with our online voter registration system.”

Registering to vote, updating your registration or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.gov.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted in-person to your local county election commission office or postmarked today, July 5. You can find the mailing address for your county election commission on our website, tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

Early voting for the Aug. 4 election starts Friday, July 15, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Thursday, July 28. Eligible voters who want to vote absentee by-mail are encouraged to request their ballot as soon as possible. More information about early voting and voting absentee by-mail is available at GoVoteTN.gov.

For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility and other Tennessee election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.