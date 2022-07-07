PunchToons™ Launches a Fun New Social Platform for ‘Anger Release’ at Global Leaders
EINPresswire.com/ -- PunchaTantra LLC, an online entertainment company, announces the launch of their new site PunchToons.com which allows anyone from around the world to express and share anger at global leaders’ actions and words, but in a fun, light-hearted way!
“Almost all of us, at some point or the other, wished we could punch someone to express our displeasure with a situation, but obviously, we don’t go through with that. PunchToons aims to provide an online platform to do just that in a safe and fun way and get an odd sense of satisfaction by doing so!” a spokesperson for the website said while explaining the idea behind the launch.
PunchToons are ultra-short, animated caricatures representing leaders from Russia, the USA, China, the UK, etc. that site visitors can “virtually punch” using an interactive button to release their anger and see how the caricature reacts. The animations change gradually over time when caricatures get punched more and more by site visitors as tracked by the punch counter.
Global leaders at times do things that make us angry at the consequences of their actions and words. Lately, this has only gotten worse, and as global citizens, we are often innocent bystanders left to deal with the repercussions—wars and conflicts, economic hardships, environmental damage, and divided societies. Our voices go unheard in the biased, restricted, or sensationalized media coverage that often confuses us more than it comforts.
PunchToons.com offers a direct channel for all to express and share anger at such actions and words of global leaders. The site enables easy sharing to encourage people to spread the word amongst their friends and family who may wish to express and release their anger. There is also a real-time “Leader Board” that ranks global leaders by the number of punches they receive. Through an ambitious “Billion Punches Challenge” PunchToons has created a collective goal to attract more visitors and participation from around the globe.
The site also takes its well-intentioned goal further by including a section called “Make A Difference.” It features some credible and trusted non-profit organizations providing humanitarian assistance to address ongoing crises which often arise because of the actions of leaders. While PunchToons has no plans to collect any donations from visitors directly, it hopes that it will serve as a channel to increase traffic to such organizations that need all the assistance they can get to continue the important work they are doing.
Please visit the site at www.PunchToons.com to learn more. The site collects absolutely no personal data or information from site visitors. You can also write to media@PunchToons.com for any media inquiries.
