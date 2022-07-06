Hall Of Fame Vodka® Signs Monumental Distribution Deal with the Anheuser-Busch Distributor, Ajax Turner, in Tennessee
Hall Of Fame Vodka® Official Launch in Tennessee at two special events in August via partnership with Ajax Turner (The TN Anheuser-Busch Distributor)
Hall Of Fame Vodka® is “The official Vodka of baseball™”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hall Of Fame Vodka® proudly has announced Ajax Turner, a 60+ year old market leader and family-owned distributor of beer (Anheuser-Busch) fine spirits, and wine in the state of Tennessee will provide multi-award-winning Hall Of Fame Vodka® to retail, restaurant, and bar accounts throughout the state of Tennessee. Ajax Turner has already leveraged their long-term customer partnerships to place Hall Of Fame Vodka initially into OVER 150+ On and Off Premise accounts. Hall Of Fame Vodka® is now set for distribution through Ajax Turner’s multi-faceted sales network with their initial wholesale order. Ajax Turner has had an enormously successful sales campaign already and it has literally been a grand slam launch out of the gate for Hall Of Fame Vodka.
— Jerry "Bubba" Draper
Hall Of Fame Vodka® (Distilled in Kentucky) was launched in 2018 and is now distributed in its home state of Arizona as well as Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Tennessee and online via ReserveBar while adding additional states on a quarterly basis (follow us on Social to see our growth and progress).
Hall Of Fame Vodka will have its Official State Launch fact to fact with statewide liquor buyers during the Ajax Turner 2022 Portfolio Trade Show Events –
-Tuesday August 16th, 2022, 1pm-6pm (EST) The Westin Chattanooga (801 Pine Street, Chattanooga, TN, 37402)
-Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, 1pm-6pm at Marathon Music Works (1402 Clinton Street, Nashville, TN37203)
“As we continue to strategically grow our national footprint, Ajax Turner, and their intimate distribution agreement with Anheuser-Busch gives Hall Of Fame Vodka® another perfectly aligned key distribution partner in another huge sports and lifestyle state,” stated Jerry “Bubba” Draper, Owner of Hall Of Fame Spirits®. “Adding an additional distribution point in Tennessee represents huge opportunities for the company while proving again we can enter a market and our brand immediately becomes the go to Vodka brand for, branding, packaging and quality – we are a story where consumers immediately gravitate towards, our Hall Of Fame Fanatics roster is only growing”. Tennessee is a perfect sports fan market for Hall OF Fame given Tennessee is the home of multiple professional teams including, AAA MiLB Team the Nashville Sounds, The NFL Franchise Tennessee Titans, NHL Franchise The Nashville Predators, NBA Franchise Memphis Grizzlies, as well as multiple groups working tirelessly to bring a full blown MLB Team to Nashville (NASHVILLE MLB). Tennessee could not be a better fit for the Hall Of Fame Vodka vision.
Hall Of Fame Vodka® is “The official Vodka of baseball™ “
About Ajax Turner
Founded in 1961
Ajax Turner began with one man, one truck, and one brewery. Today we are a multi-generational, family-owned and one of the best wholesale liquor distributors that distribute an extensive portfolio of high-quality beverages. We are honored to represent Anheuser-Busch, top-selling local, regional, and import brewers, premium non-alcoholic beverages, and a great selection of award-winning wines and spirits from all over the world. We are proud to continue to build our reputation one case at a time.
Ajax Turner's central goal is to become one of the foremost wholesale beverage distributors of beer, wine and spirits products for retailers inside the territory of Tennessee, while creating a recognizable culture that sets it apart from its competition in product selection, quality personnel, and superior customer service.
Ajax Turner has been in the wholesale wine, beer, non-alc beverage, and spirits distribution business since 1961 in the state of Tennessee. Our mission is to be the best option for wholesale beverage distributors within the industry. Our people are our greatest asset and together we construct productivity and serve the requirements of our partners, providers, clients, and the local area. Ajax Turner Website
About Hall Of Fame Spirits®
Hall Of Fame Spirits®., Scottsdale, AZ The oldest American Indian (BIPOC) liquor brand in the US. Hall Of Fame Vodka®, distilled in Kentucky due to the world-renowned Limestone Water, is a Sports based, Sports Lifestyle, Liquor Brand specializing in trademarked sports brand development in the CPG/beverage vertical. Visit our corporate website at: Hall Of Fame Vodka. Hall Of Fame Vodka® is a 100% minority family-owned hand-crafted vodka. Every aspect of the brand has been meticulously created by our family including trademarked branding, patented bottle manufacturing, and an actual hand created vodka recipe creation by the family ownership group. Hall Of Fame Vodka® is available in 750ml across on and off premise partners.
CONTACT:
Jerry “Bubba” Draper
jdraper@hofvodka.com
480-414-4754
###
Jerry "Bubba" Draper
Hall Of Fame Spirits
+1 4804144754
email us here