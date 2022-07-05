Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of the lives lost in Highland Park

SALT LAKE CITY (July 5, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims of the tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately and return to full-staff at sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The president’s statement can be found here.

###