Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,951 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of the lives lost in Highland Park

SALT LAKE CITY (July 5, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims of the tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately and return to full-staff at sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022. 

The president’s statement can be found here

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of the lives lost in Highland Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.