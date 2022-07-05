Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Registered Substantial CAGR Growth of 34.62% by 2029, Analyzed by Technology, Trends, Key Players, Regional Analysis and Opportunities

Data Bridge Market Research report on healthcare cognitive computing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of healthcare cognitive computing market.

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market business report provides exact information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behavior etc. The industry report assists in outlining brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends, and customer behavior about Healthcare industry which eventually leads to advanced business strategies. Being a verified and reliable source of information, this market research report offers a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives the business in the right direction of success. The winning Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market report has been framed with the proper use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 34.62% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The following are the reasons for obtaining the project report:

Gain a full grasp of the global marketplace through efficient operational ideas, market share analyses, and effective market positioning methods.

Understand the fundamental market scenario as well as the crucial industries

Consider key classes based on in-depth value and volume analysis.

Current market trends, evolving design efforts, and changing market scenarios may benefit enterprises in the healthcare cognitive computing market.

Some of the major players operating in the healthcare cognitive computing market report are

IBM,

Microsoft,

CognitiveScale,

Enterra Solutions,

Deepmind,

SparkCognition,

TIBCO Software Inc,

NakaTech,

Wipro Limited,

Marlabs,

SAP SE,

Apixio,

Healthcare X.0,

Nuance Communications, Inc,

Intel Corporation, and

MEDWHAT

Segmentation: Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market

The Global Chealthcare Cognitive Computing Market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment model and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment model and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications. On the basis of technology, the healthcare cognitive computing market is segmented into natural learning processing, information retrieval, automated reasoning, machine learning and others.

On the basis of deployment model, the healthcare cognitive computing market is segmented into cloud and on- premises.

The healthcare cognitive computing market on the basis of end-users is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical, medical devices, insurance and other.

Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Scenario

Cognitive computing refers to the electronic representation of human thought processes. This type of computing is highly beneficial in the detection of threats and frauds. Cognitive computing helps doctors in treatments based on previous evidence in the healthcare sector. It is known to deal with a large amount of data that is complex.

The high use of cloud services across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of healthcare cognitive computing market . The rise in disease burden due to chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, among other disease, increasing concern for governments and healthcare providers accelerate the market growth. The surge in demand for big data and cognitive computing analytics due to generation of huge patient data, and cognitive computing technology has various applications in the healthcare industry further influence the market. Additionally, high disposable income, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, surge in healthcare expenditure, rise in direct digital manufacturing and explosion of structured and unstructured data positively affect the healthcare cognitive computing market. Furthermore, increase in demand for personalized healthcare service, and technological advancements in the field of data mining and analytics extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, high investment cost and dearth of proper digital health infrastructure are expected to obstruct the market growth. Shortage of a skilled workforce is projected to challenge the healthcare cognitive computing market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Pointers Covered in This Market Research Report:

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Country Level Analysis

The healthcare cognitive computing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, deployment model and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare cognitive computing market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare cognitive computing market because of the presence of high-tech technology firms, and continuous investments in research and development within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growth in public and private healthcare expenditure levels and suitable demographic factors in the region.

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by Technology

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

