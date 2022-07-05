Submit Release
DNR to host an open house on the Tomahawk Marsh Wildlife Area

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding an open house on July 19, from 3-6 p.m., at the Speaker Park Shelter House, 418 Blossom Street, in Lake View, to discuss the habitat management, recreation use, wildlife populations and other topics of interest for the Tomahawk Marsh Wildlife Area.

This will be a come-and-go open house format with staff from various programs on hand to answer questions.

If you have special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, please contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

