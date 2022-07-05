Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,901 in the last 365 days.

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Announces State’s First Monkeypox Case

Press Releases

07/05/2022

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Announces State’s First Monkeypox Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 5, 2022

CONTACT:   Maura Fitzgerald, DSS Communications Advisor

                    (860) 989-2497 – maura.fitzgerald@ct.gov

 

HARTFORD, Conn.—The Connecticut Department of Public Health has announced the first case of monkeypox in a Connecticut resident.  The patient is a male between the ages of 40 and 49 and is a resident of New Haven County. The patient is isolating and has not been hospitalized. No other patient information will be released.

“DPH believes that the risk to Connecticut residents from this case is low,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “The United States is currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak, and there will likely be additional cases in Connecticut in the weeks ahead. Monkeypox can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person. This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.”

Over the past month, DPH has raised awareness of monkeypox among higher risk populations, alerted and educated local medical professionals, and informed local health departments throughout the state to monitor for cases. For Connecticut residents that are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, please contact your health care provider for evaluation. Health care providers should request orthopoxvirus testing for patients at the state public health laboratory by calling the DPH Epidemiology Program at (860) 509-7994. For more information about monkeypox, please visit Monkeypox | Poxvirus | CDC

-30-

 


You just read:

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Announces State’s First Monkeypox Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.